PASIR MAS: The Ministry of Education (MOE) is fully prepared to ensure the smooth continuation of the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations, should the next wave of flooding occur.

MOE secretary-general Datuk Ruji Ubi said that the ministry had been making proactive preparations since October, to address potential disruptions caused by the monsoon season and flooding.

These preparations involved close collaboration with state education departments (JPN), district education offices (PPD), and key security agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), and the Civil Defence Forces (APM).

“We have been preparing since October, which includes identifying safe accommodations for students, as well as the nearest temporary evacuation centres (PPS). We are fully ready for the upcoming SPM oral exam for the English subject,“ he said.

Ruji highlighted a recent example at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Meranti, where students taking the Bahasa Melayu oral exam were relocated to Pasir Mas Vocational College, a safer location, after the school was affected by floods. “This contingency plan will continue to be implemented in the event of future floods,“ he added.

He said this to reporters after visiting SMK Meranti here, today, which was also attended by Kelantan JPN director, Datuk Mohd Zamri Abdul Aziz.

He explained that candidates affected by the flood disaster will be relocated to nearby dormitories, where they will receive food and support from a counselling teacher, to ensure that their emotional well-being is maintained.

“The MOE will place full emphasis on assisting schools, teachers, and candidates impacted by the floods, ensuring that the SPM examination proceeds smoothly through to February next year, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the Northeast Monsoon,“ he said.

Earlier reports highlighted that the MOE would continue activating Op Payung, to address various concerns related to schooling, examinations, and flooding.

Additionally, Ruji revealed that 15 primary and secondary schools in Kelantan had been severely affected by the first wave of floods, at the end of last month.

“Many of the impacted schools are located in the Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts, with property damage reaching up to 80 per cent. Repairs will be carried out progressively, and we remain hopeful that any future flooding will not be as severe as the first wave,“ he said.