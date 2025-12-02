KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry’s (MOE) Student Tracking System will be enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) technology to improve the effectiveness of strategies for tackling student dropout issues.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the upgraded tracking system would enable schools to detect at-risk students, those who have dropped out, and children who may face barriers to accessing education at an earlier stage.

“With early detection, the ministry can implement targeted interventions and take action much earlier.

“MOE will not compromise on issues related to attendance, dropouts and access to quality education for every student, regardless of their background. This remains a key priority for the ministry at all times,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) on the proactive steps taken by the ministry to address issues related to attendance, dropout and access to quality education for all Malaysian children, regardless of their background.

Wong further said that the MOE has implemented the Ziarah Cakna Programme to raise awareness of the importance of education, academic pathways and career guidance for at-risk students, in addition to introducing the Guidelines for Managing At-Risk Students in Schools.

Responding to Azli’s supplementary question on overcrowded classrooms, he said that according to the 2024 Guidelines and Regulations for Building Planning issued by the Economy Ministry, the standard classroom capacity is set at 30 students.

“However, we also consider factors such as workspace, distance between chairs and desks from windows, and student and teacher movement, which allow for a capacity of up to 35 students per class.

“For the construction of new schools and additional blocks, we conduct a needs analysis, taking into account existing school capacity, population density and available land for expansion,” he explained.

Wong said that under the Fifth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan, RM100 million has been allocated for the construction of additional school buildings using the Industrial Building System.