KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) will provide counselling services to the sons of a man with disabilities who was assaulted at Pasar Tani Padang Astaka, Chukai, Kemaman, last Friday.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry has contacted the family of Ahmad Nor Al Faizan Jusoh, 47, and was informed that his two school-going children, aged 10 and 4, are well.

She explained that with counselors available in every school, as well as at the District Education Office and the Terengganu State Education Department, the ministry is equipped to provide the necessary support.

“It has been deemed necessary to deploy counselling officers to address the issue and assist the children in coping with the situation,“ she said, adding that she has also requested a psychosocial assessment to be carried out for them.

“It is crucial for us, as a community, to acknowledge and give our full attention to this case, as it concerns children, an important segment who play a vital role in society,“ she said after a meet-and-greet event with the Institute of Teacher Education staff, Dato’ Razali Ismail Campus, earlier today.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina noted that the incident, which drew the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, serves as a reminder for the public to raise their awareness and empathy toward various segments of society.

On a related note, she reiterated the MoE’s commitment to providing inclusive education for students with special educational needs to ensure they are not marginalised.

She emphasised that the MoE is committed to enhancing infrastructure in schools for special needs students, aiming to equip all such institutions with disability-friendly facilities by 2030, as outlined in the Special Education Roadmap 2020-2025.

As of last year, 2,405 of the 7,147 schools providing special needs programmes have been fitted with features such as ramps, handrails, toilets, and designated parking spaces.

“Additionally, an Autism Permata Centre will be established in Terengganu. This is a significant commitment to ensure these children are not left behind. My advice to the community is to remain attentive to the challenges faced by special-needs students and address these issues with greater awareness and care,“ she said.