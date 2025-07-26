MOE pledges transparent probe into Form One student’s death

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and unbiased investigation into the death of 13-year-old Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir. Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek emphasised the need for all parties to allow the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to conduct a thorough probe without interference.

“We now fully hand over the matter to PDRM and give our full commitment to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly,“ Fadhlina said after attending the 2025 Prime Minister’s Cup Debate Finals. She stressed that the ministry would take necessary follow-up actions once the investigation concludes.

The minister also highlighted ongoing crisis intervention measures, including psychological support for school staff and the victim’s family. “This situation affects the overall well-being of the school community. We are receiving full assistance from the Ministry of Health, focusing on psycho-emotional support,“ she added.

Zara Qairina reportedly died after falling from the third floor of her school dormitory in Papar, Sabah, on July 17. Authorities are yet to confirm the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. - Bernama