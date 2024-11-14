MoE takes firm stand against bullying with strict SOP enforcement, says Fadhlina

KOTA KINABALU: Every complaint related to bullying in schools will be handled according to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Education Ministry (MoE), ensuring a more effective response, particularly with the involvement of all stakeholders, including parents and the community.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed confidence that this approach would improve the management of bullying cases, making the process more systematic and inclusive.

She assured that those dissatisfied with the current SOP could refer their concerns to the relevant authorities for further investigation.

“Bullying complaints are addressed according to SOP, and most cases are resolved within the designated time frame. We want complaints to reach us promptly.

“This allows us to gather data, intervene immediately and ensure justice for all parties involved. We will take firm action against bullying, with no hesitation,” she told reporters after attending the ‘Gerakan Kepimpinan Madani: Hentikan Buli’ programme at the Lok Yuk Secondary School here today.

Fadhlina said the ministry is actively visiting selected schools to carry out advocacy campaigns on stopping bullying, which require the commitment of all parties.

She said through this approach, MoE can engage with head prefects and student leaders to understand the specific issues in each school.

“The Ministry of Education has repeatedly stressed the importance of transparency, and I want to reiterate that bullying cases must never be hidden or ignored,” she said.