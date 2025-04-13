MOE takes firm stand on sexual misconduct in schools

TAIPING: The Ministry of Education (MoE) is firm in addressing sexual misconduct among students in all educational institutions, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the ministry is also working with relevant ministries and agencies to ensure related issues, including cyber safety, are handled effectively.

“As such, any allegations of misconduct must be investigated, and firm action taken based on existing guidelines,“ she told a press conference after launching the 2025 National #terimakasihcikgu Mass Movement at a shopping mall here today.

Also present were Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh and Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old student in Johor school expelled for selling AI edited lewd images of female students

Yesterday, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said private schools must have better standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with sexual misconduct, including complaints involving AI-generated obscene images.

Teo was commenting on the recent spread of edited explicit images of female students that were allegedly sold on social media, involving a private secondary school in Kulai, Johor. She said the school administration had been informed about the issue since last year.

Earlier, Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said police have received 22 reports so far, and a 16-year-old boy has been remanded until next Tuesday.

The case came to light after an 18-year-old girl lodged a police report upon discovering her face was used in the explicit images, which later went viral on social media. The suspect is believed to have sold the edited images for as little as RM2 each.