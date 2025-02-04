MOE to give RM1,000 aid to staff, students affected by Putra Heights fire

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will provide RM1,000 in aid to its staff, teachers and students affected by yesterday’s gas fire incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said that as of this morning, 107 teachers and students had been identified as affected, with four still receiving treatment in hospital.

She said the aid would be disbursed as soon as possible after all data had been collected and verified by the Selangor Education Department (JPNS).

“MOE staff and students are among those impacted by this incident, including our children from 23 schools in the area, so the ministry is taking full responsibility for their welfare.

“JPNS has also informed me that some of the victims have lost everything, everything has been completely destroyed, so I have also asked them to provide assistance in that regard...this aid will also be supported by Yayasan Guru Tun Hussein Onn and Yayasan Didik Negara,“ she said after visiting the victims at the relief centre at Putra Heights Mosque today.

Fadhlina added that the ministry would deploy a team of counsellors and academic support staff at the relief centre.

“I have instructed the State Education Department to closely monitor the situation. The data is very dynamic, and the affected children will be observed daily to ensure all necessary support systems are provided to them,“ she said.

She also reaffirmed the MOE’s commitment to safeguarding the welfare of its staff and students as they navigate this challenging ordeal.