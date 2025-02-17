MOE to monitor delayed school projects

HULU LANGAT: The Ministry of Education (MOE) views the delay of school construction seriously and is closely monitoring the matter as it is feared that it will have a direct impact on the education community as a whole.

Its Minister, Fadhlina Sidek, said it would be more worrying if the projects involved were declared sick projects

“So, strict monitoring is being carried out at the ministry level because the construction of schools have a major impact. This has also been stressed by the Chief Secretary to the Government repeatedly so that projects related to educational institutions are completed within the specified period,“ she said.

She said this at a press conference after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan Taman Pelangi, Semenyih in conjunction with the opening of the first day of school for the 2025/2026 session today.

Following this, Fadhlina said the MOE is implementing various interventions, especially work process contracts.

“The commitment of the MADANI Government is actually quite heavy when many previous projects could not be completed so, we are taking over with a new commitment and approach in ensuring that the school can be built within the time frame.

“This is a major responsibility and we will ensure that all agencies involved in the construction of such schools give their full commitment,“ she said.

Meanwhile, she said that among the intervention measures taken by the ministry included building cabin classrooms to overcome the issue of unconducive classes in overcrowded schools.

Meanwhile, Selangor Education director Dr Jafri Abu said the Ministry is providing cabin classrooms with industrialised building system (IBS) as a short-term measure to address the issue of overcrowded schools.

“For Selangor, there are 95 schools involving 301 classrooms with an allocation of RM69 million,“ he said.