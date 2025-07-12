MOH addresses doctor brain drain with new permanent positions

KULAI: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is currently in discussions with the Public Service Department (PSD) regarding the filling of new permanent positions for medical officers.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the initiative aims to alleviate the burden faced by medical officers and fill vacancies at public healthcare facilities nationwide.

“The authority to create (permanent medical officer posts) positions does not lie with MOH. Therefore, the ministry has submitted a request to increase permanent positions.

“The director-general of Health, Datuk Dr Mahathar Abd Wahab, is reviewing the current imbalance in distribution and placement of medical officers based on nationwide needs,“ he told reporters after launching the World No Tobacco Day and World Tuberculosis Day at IOI Mall here today.

Also present were Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon and Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) director Dr Mohtar Pungut@Ahmad.

He said this in response to Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira’s call for the government to abolish the contract appointment system for doctors to restore their confidence in continuing to serve in the public sector.

Lukanisman added that MOH had completed the first phase of the e-placement involving medical officers.

“We had around 2,231 placements for the first phase and a total of 6,414 permanent posts. This phase has been completed.

“Medical officers need to understand that these permanent positions are for the entire country. Currently, 60 per cent of applications from medical officers have been fulfilled, with placements made at health facilities as per their requests.

“We still have vacancies for medical officers in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan. MOH appeals to medical officers to accept these placements, as they are permanent positions.”

“We will also consider appeals from medical officers because it is very unfair for the people of Sabah and Sarawak to be deprived of medical services”, he said.

In a related development, he said the government is seeking ways to retain local medical officers and prevent their migration abroad by enhancing the staffing system and improving the welfare of healthcare workers.

Lukanisman said the ministry is committed to ensuring a better work-life balance for local doctors, as Malaysia is currently facing competition from hospitals and medical companies in Singapore offering attractive salary packages.

He said the government is paying serious attention to issues such as on-call duties, fatigue, bullying in hospitals, and healthcare staff welfare.

“Although the government is not yet able to offer salaries on par with other countries, we are improving the system to provide a better work-life balance at least. Issues like on-call duties, burnout among medical officers, and bullying in hospitals are being discussed, as these cannot be solved merely through awareness campaigns,“ said Lukanisman.

It was reported on July 9 that Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) conducted interview sessions with doctors and general practitioners (GPs) in Malaysia at Traders Hotel KLCC, Kuala Lumpur. - Bernama