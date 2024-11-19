MOH developing super app to improve country’s healthcare services

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is working on a super application concept to manage various healthcare services, including ambulance requests, said Deputy Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said that the initiative was aimed at empowering and enhancing the healthcare system in the country through digitalisation.

“This application aligns with the growing use of e-hailing, particularly in urban areas. However, the ambulance request function through the application would be effective in large cities like Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, and Kuching, with the 999 emergency line remaining in service for rural and interior areas,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the MOH and the National Heart Institute (IJN) for the Cardiovascular Prevention Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme here today.

Also present were MOH secretary-seneral Datuk Seri Suriani Datuk Ahmad, Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan and IJN chairman Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Elaborating, Lukanisman said the application would improve ambulance services for both the public and private healthcare sectors.

“We will ensure that the use of this application does not burden users, and if they request to go to a government hospital, no fees will be charged,” he said.

He said that MOH would hold discussions with stakeholders and industry players to refine the initiative before its full implementation.

Meanwhile, Lukanisman said the the CME programme was a structured training initiative designed to address the current needs of the primary healthcare system, particularly in managing the increasing cases of non-communicable diseases such as dyslipidemia, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

The target group for the programme includes family physicians, medical officers, private medical practitioners, pharmacists, nurses, dietitians, and physiotherapists.