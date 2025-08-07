MOH expedites permanent posts for 4,352 medical officers

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is expediting the permanent appointment of 4,352 medical officers under Grade UD10, as part of efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s public healthcare system and address long-standing staffing shortages in government facilities.

This major recruitment drive follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s “Announcement of Appreciation for the People of Malaysia” on July 23, which included the creation of thousands of permanent posts to improve public services and relieve pressure on frontline workers.

In response, the MOH has moved swiftly, engaging with key central agencies — the Public Services Commission (SPA), Public Service Department (JPA) and Ministry of Finance (MoF) — to ensure the smooth and timely rollout of the appointments.

As the appointments involve multiple cohorts of contract medical officers, the process will be carried out in phases.

The ministry said this phased approach is necessary to ensure fairness, while safeguarding officers’ seniority and overall welfare.

SPA has already begun issuing offer letters, with all expected to be distributed by 18 August 2025.

The new officers are scheduled to report for duty at MOH health facilities nationwide starting October 2, 2025.

The MOH also expressed appreciation to SPA, JPA, and MoF for their strong cooperation in keeping the process on track.

“The ministry remains committed to ensuring the entire appointment process runs smoothly,” it said in a statement.

“This effort aligns with MOH’s broader strategy to reinforce the national healthcare system by filling critical positions in a planned, balanced and service-oriented manner.”