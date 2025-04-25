KOTA BHARU: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad expressed concern over the declining interest in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) stream, warning that it could impact the future supply of students for medical majors.

He said that despite 14,000 students securing straight A’s, there has been a noticeable decline in interest in STEM fields, which raises concerns about the future availability of human resources in the country’s health sector.

“I am watching 14,000 students obtain straight A’s, but what is worrying is the decline in interest in STEM.

“This is a cause for concern, because this science stream will serve as the reservoir for medical majors,” he said, after officiating the Jom Sihat Mini Carnival @ Kota Lama, at PPR Kota Bharu, today.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening students’ interest in STEM as a long-term effort to ensure the sustainability of human resources in the medical field.

In this regard, he urged the Ministry of Education (MOE) and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) to take a more proactive approach in motivating and encouraging students to choose the STEM stream.

“I hope that, from these 14,000 students, we can reignite interest in STEM. This is crucial to ensure that human resource challenges at the Ministry of Health (MOH) are effectively addressed,” he said.

He added that attention must also be given to retaining experts, career paths, allowances, and the welfare of medical officers, to ensure the sustainability of the medical sector and to attract the interest of the younger generation.