MOH orders halt to sales of Apple S candies for containing sibutramine

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health has ordered a halt to the sale of Apple S brand candies as they have been found to contain sibutramine, a substance used to suppress appetite.

Sibutramine is a chemical compound that acts on the brain as an appetite suppressant and is commonly used in weight management products.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement today, confirming that sibutramine is a banned substance that is no longer registered with MOH and that the products were also found to be in violation of food labelling requirements under the Food Regulations 1985.

“Among the violations are the lack of proper names in Bahasa Malaysia, and missing information about the manufacturer, packer, distributor, or owner of the products and importer. Therefore, this product is prohibited from being advertised or sold under Regulation 9 of the Food Regulations 1985.

“All traders, including online sellers, who still have stocks of these products are instructed to immediately cease their sale of and contact the nearest District Health Office for confiscation purposes,” MOH said.

In addition, all advertising media, including e-commerce platforms and social media, are required to stop broadcasting ads for these food products.

Consumers who are using the products should stop using them immediately and seek advice and treatment from healthcare professionals. They are also reminded to exercise caution and wisdom when purchasing food products that may contain banned substances.

The side effects of sibutramine that have been reported include disruptions in heart function, such as increased heart rate (tachycardia) even at rest.

Besides serious side effects, lighter side effects include dry mouth, nausea, constipation, difficulty sleeping, dizziness, menstrual cramps, and more.

MOH emphasised that it is always alert and concerned about health threats to consumers and stressed that the safety of food products in the market, including those suspected of being mixed with controlled substances like sildenafil, tadalafil, sibutramine, dexamethasone, and prednisolone, is continuously monitored.

If consumers have any concerns about food safety issues, they may contact the nearest District Health Office, State Health Department, or visit MOH’s website at http://moh.spab.gov.my or the Food Safety and Quality Division’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.