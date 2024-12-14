MOH records 1,342 dengue cases, two deaths during ME49

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) recorded 1,342 dengue fever cases and two deaths due to dengue complications during the Epidemiological Week 49 (ME49), compared to 1,249 cases and no deaths in the previous week.

Health director-general, Datuk Dr. Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, stated that cumulatively, the total number of dengue fever cases this year has reached 118,291, with 111 deaths.

This is an increase from 114,365 cases and 87 deaths recorded during the same period in 2023.

“There are currently 32 active hotspot localities reported in ME49. Of these, 18 are in Selangor, four in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, three each in Negeri Sembilan and Sabah, and two each in Penang and Perak,” he said in a statement today.

He warned that continuous rainfall and flood debris could lead to an increase in water containers, which serve as breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes.

“Therefore, communities must remain vigilant and take proactive preventive measures, including ensuring that all potential breeding containers are promptly eliminated through community clean-up activities immediately after floodwaters recede,” he advised.