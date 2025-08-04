PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) will hold another round of discussions with the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and other medical bodies following objections to the government’s move to implement the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (Act 723) on private healthcare facilities.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said he would review the concerns raised and engage stakeholders on the matter.

On April 7, eight medical associations, including the MMA and the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations, Malaysia, protested the MOH’s move to apply Act 723 to the private healthcare sector.

The MMA was reported as saying that the implementation of Act 723 was inconsistent compared to other sectors already governed under the act, describing it as an abuse of power and an undue burden.

Previously, it was reported that private hospitals and clinics would begin displaying medicine prices at their facilities starting May 1, in line with the government’s policy on price transparency in healthcare services.

He said the MOH had already held several rounds of targeted engagement with the MMA and the Organisation of Malaysian Muslim Doctors, and it had been agreed that the matter falls under the Seventh Schedule of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

He also said the MOH is awaiting a final decision from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living and the Ministry of Finance regarding the proposed revision of consultation fees for general practitioners (GPs).

He said the MOH had submitted the proposal, which is now in its final stages.

Affirming his commitment, Dzulkefly said the revision of GP consultation fees was among the key reasons medical associations had previously agreed to support the initiative to display medicine prices.

“I made a commitment, and they know that I have also secured the Cabinet’s commitment to review and update these consultation fees.

“Now we are just waiting for the right time before the official announcement (on the new consultation fees) is made. However, the final decision lies beyond our jurisdiction,” he said.