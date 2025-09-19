MOH to merge Sabah rural clinics into upgraded Type 3 health facility

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health will merge Sabah’s Simpudu and Biau Rural Clinics into a new Type 3 Health Clinic to enhance healthcare access for local communities.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad announced the upgrade following his working visit to both facilities in Sabah.

The new Type 3 clinic will handle 300 to 500 patients daily, providing comprehensive services that surpass the current limited capabilities.

An allocation of RM1 million has been approved for 2025 to demolish the unsafe KD Simpudu structure and construct a new clinic on adjacent land.

KD Simpudu has served 6,229 residents since 2011 but became unsafe due to land subsidence from riverbank erosion.

KD Biau will temporarily accommodate all Simpudu patients for six to nine months during construction of the new facility.

The minister has instructed minor repairs to convert KD Biau’s rear area into covered parking and a shared waiting space for patient comfort.

KD Biau has operated since 2004 as the primary referral clinic for 5,056 residents in its catchment area.

Dr Dzulkefly also visited KD Gadong, which serves 8,700 residents and was severely affected by recent floods.

An immediate RM50,000 allocation was approved to replace damaged equipment at flood-affected KD Gadong.

The Sabah State Health Department has been instructed to identify federal land for relocating KD Gadong away from flood-prone areas.

This long-term measure aims to ensure service continuity and patient safety in high-risk flood zones.

The merger and upgrades reflect the ministry’s commitment to quality healthcare despite environmental and infrastructure challenges in Sabah. – Bernama