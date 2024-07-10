Mohamad, Tengku Zafrul arrive in Vientiane for ASEAN Summit

VIENTIANE: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz have arrived in Vientiane to attend the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Both ministers arrived on Sunday (Oct 6) at Wattay International Airport at 7.45pm local time (8.45pm Malaysian time).

The summits will be held at the National Convention Centre (NCC) in the capital from Oct 8 to 11.

Approximately 2,000 delegates will attend the event, including heads of state and government from ASEAN member countries, dialogue partner nations, external partner nations, and representatives from regional and international organisations.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) will officially kick off the summits on Oct 8, while the opening ceremony for the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and Related Summits will take place on Oct 9.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to deliver Malaysia’s statement during the summits.

On Oct 11, Laos will officially hand over the ASEAN chairmanship to Malaysia.