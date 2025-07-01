Mohamed Khaled receives courtesy call from General Liu Zhenli

KUALA LUMPUR: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today received a courtesy call from the Chief of Joint Staff Department of Central Military Commission People’s Republic of China General Liu Zhenli at Wisma Pertahanan, here.

Mohamed Khaled in an Instagram sharing said among the matters discussed were strengthening cooperation between the two countries, military exercises, international forums and the defence industry.

“The two countries have previously held bilateral dialogues on the management of maritime issues in the South China Sea.

“This kind of diplomatic approach will continue to ensure that such issues can be properly addressed,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia valued the long-standing bilateral diplomatic and defence relations with China and believed that the good relations would continue to be strengthened based on respect and understanding between the two countries.

Earlier, Liu also called on the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, as part of his official visit to the country at Wisma Pertahanan, here today to strengthen diplomatic relations and defence cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Armed Forces Headquarters today, the meeting reflected the close relationship that has been established between the two countries in efforts to ensure regional stability and security.

“During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on various issues related to regional security, exchange of military information and cooperation in the field of training and joint operations,“ the statement said.

The statement said that Liu’s courtesy call on Mohammad began with an inspection of a Guard of Honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), comprising three officers and 103 men led by Major Adibadiuezshah Ahmad.

Also present were Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, Air Force Chief Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan and Navy Chief Admiral Datuk Zulhelmy Ithnain.