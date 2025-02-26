Mohamed Khaled receives courtesy visits from Indonesia, Laos and S’pore counterparts

GEORGE TOWN: Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today received courtesy visits from his counterparts from Indonesia, Laos and Singapore on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Retreat (ADMM) in Batu Ferringhi, where they discussed regional security cooperation and strategic defence ties.

Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Laotian Defence Minister Khamlieng Outhakaisone met with Mohamed Khaled, serving as the first platform for both defence ministers to exchange views with their counterparts on regional security challenges.

During the meeting with Sjafrie, Malaysia and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing existing defence ties, emphasising ASEAN centrality, and discussing the defence industries of both nations.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the 25-minute discussion saw both countries agreeing to further strengthen their defence relations.

“Previously, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation in 2022. During today’s meeting, Malaysia proposed the establishment of a committee to implement the agreements outlined in the MoU.

“Indonesia had no objections to this proposal, and bilateral cooperation can be further enhanced through other initiatives such as border community collaboration,” the statement read.

Mohamed Khaled’s courtesy meeting with Khamlieng Outhakaisone focused on strengthening commitments for continued collaboration in various sectors.

During the 20-minute discussion, Khamlieng Outhakaisone expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s capacity-building efforts across multiple areas.

Meanwhile, in their talks, Mohamed Khaled and Singapore Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen discussed regional and global security connectivity and the importance of international defence cooperation.

Emphasis was also placed on the need for a unified strategy to address common security challenges.

More than 150 delegates from ASEAN member states, and also Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat attended the retreat, which aligns with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.