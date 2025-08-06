Mohd Fuad and Karunanithy to lead Sabah and Penang MACC from Aug 15

KOTA KINABALU: Penang’s Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director, Datuk Mohd Fuad Bee Basrah, will assume the role of Sabah MACC director starting 15 August.

MACC announced that he replaces Datuk S Karunanithy, who will now serve as Penang MACC director.

The handover ceremony was overseen by MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya at the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex.

Ahmad Khusairi emphasised the need to focus on preventing corruption and assisting the state government in addressing financial leakages for long-term benefits.

He highlighted that Mohd Fuad, a Sabah native, is expected to strengthen the anti-corruption agenda with strategic focus.

During Karunanithy’s tenure, Sabah MACC gained public trust and executed major operations against corruption and abuse of power.

Ahmad Khusairi praised Karunanithy’s leadership, commitment, and strategic problem-solving during his service.

Karunanithy credited Sabah MACC’s success to collaboration with federal and state agencies, as well as media partners.

He thanked the Sabah government, especially Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, for supporting anti-corruption initiatives.

Karunanithy urged Sabah MACC personnel to maintain integrity and professionalism as he concludes his five-year and 11-month leadership. – Bernama