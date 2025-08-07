Malaysia removes 500,000 illegal online content items since 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 500,000 pieces of online content were removed by service providers between Jan 1, 2022, and Aug 1, 2025, for violating Malaysian laws.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed the breakdown, with 321,012 items related to gambling and 119,273 linked to fraud.

Another 43,585 pieces were obscene, while 35,420 involved bullying or sexual harassment, and 38,818 were fake content.

The removals followed requests from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Teo said MCMC collaborates with agencies like PDRM, KPDN, and Bank Negara Malaysia to monitor harmful content.

MCMC also provides technical support, including digital forensic analysis, to aid investigations.

The ministry remains committed to ensuring a safe online environment for all Malaysians.

Teo addressed concerns from Datuk Dr Richard Rapu regarding steps to curb harmful content like gambling and cyber fraud.

MCMC launched Sebenarnya.my, a fact-checking portal, and introduced an AI chatbot (AIFA) in January 2025.

The chatbot helps verify information quickly and combats false news more effectively.

From Jan 1, 2025, social media platforms must obtain an ASP(C) licence under Act 588.

This ensures service providers take responsibility for harmful content, especially involving children.

MCMC also published a Code of Conduct for social media platforms to protect minors.

The Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) launched in January focuses on cyberbullying and age restrictions.

Teo urged platforms to act faster in removing fraudulent or harmful posts.

Many fraudulent posts are only taken down after MCMC reports them, she noted.

Without stricter advertising guidelines, fraudulent content continues to rise yearly. - Bernama