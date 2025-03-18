KUALA LUMPUR: The attacks on humanitarian workers delivering aid are unacceptable crimes that must be condemned by the global community, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Expressing his deep sorrow and strong condemnation of the tragic incident involving humanitarian workers from the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM), Mohd Na’im said that the cruel and inhumane act was a blatant violation of fundamental human principles.

“This act by Israel is a blatant violation of international law and the Geneva Convention, which explicitly safeguards humanitarian workers in conflict zones,” he said in a statement today.

He stressed that agencies under his ministry will continue to support Palestine. At the same time, he urged the global community not to remain silent in the face of these ongoing atrocities, which only deepen the suffering of the long-oppressed Palestinian people.

As such, he encouraged Malaysians to pray and recite Qunut Nazilah for Palestine’s success while maintaining their support for the cause.

“Let us unite in providing donations and humanitarian aid to help ease the hardships faced by our brothers and sisters in Gaza amid ongoing oppression.

“Together, let us pray for the protection and well-being of the Palestinian people and the brave humanitarian workers who risk their lives to help them,“ he said.

On Saturday (March 15), eight MAPIM humanitarian workers were killed in an airstrike by the Israeli regime in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza.

MAPIM chief executive officer Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby announced that the attack occurred at 1.30 pm, when the workers were setting up tents to house families displaced by the ongoing Israeli attacks.

The eight humanitarian workers who died were identified as Mahmoud Yahya Al-Sarraj, Bilal Hossam Oqeila, Mahmoud Samir Oselim, Mahmoud Khaled Oselim, Mohammed Al-Ghafeer, Hazem Ghareeb, Bilal Abu Matar and Ahmad Hamad, all of whom were Palestinians.