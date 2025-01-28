PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) through the Education Malaysia Egypt (EMM) office is providing assistance and monitoring the situation of eight students involved in an accident while travelling from Cairo to Port Said, Egypt on Jan 25.

In a statement today, the ministry confirmed that five students sustained minor injuries and are being treated at the outpatient ward of Sayed Galal Hospital in Cairo, while three students have been admitted to the emergency ward for further treatment.

“MOHE is closely following the developments of this situation in coordination with the Foreign Ministry,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, MOHE urged students to update their personal and academic details on the official Higher Education Department portal for quick and accurate access to information in case of any emergencies.

The Higher Education Department has developed a data management system through the MyData@EducationMalaysia4U initiative.

For any information, please contact Education Malaysia Egypt at the following address: Dewan Malaysia Abbasiah Kaherah (DMAK), 26, Sabil Alkhazender St, From Abdou Basha Square, Abbasiah, Cairo, telephone number: +00 202 2487 3858, email: em.mesir@mohe.gov.my