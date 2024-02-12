KUALA LUMPUR: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) is giving flood-hit universities the flexibility to conduct their academic activities as needed, including online learning.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the decision was made following this morning’s discussion with MOHE secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, including distributing assistance to affected students.

“...we are very flexible in providing options (for learning). The methods vary...we are giving flexibility to universities; they know what needs to be done,” he told reporters after signing a cooperation note with the Defence Ministry at Wisma Perwira, here today.

On the assistance to students affected by floods, Zambry said the Skuad Ihsan MADANI volunteer group will distribute the relevant assistance, adding that universities will identify affected students, most of whom are on their respective campuses.

On Nov 29, it was reported that 3,029 students of public higher education institutions were affected, with 481 relocated to on-campus relief centres and 42 others evacuated to relief centres outside campus.

Zambry said those affected were students of Universiti Malaysia Terengganu, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, and polytechnics.