MOHE orders thorough probe into bus mishap that killed UUM student

PUTRAJAYA: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has ordered a thorough investigation into the recent bus mishap that claimed the life of a Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) student, including a review of compliance with safety procedures and preventive measures.

He said the investigation was crucial to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“UUM has set up two committees to review all aspects, including procedures and related matters.

“We do not take matters involving student safety lightly. On behalf of the ministry, I would like to express my condolences to the family of the student. It was deeply saddening to receive the report,” he told reporters at the Higher Education Ministry’s Aidilfitri reception here today.

It was reported that that a female UUM student was killed after she was hit by a bus in a collision involving two buses in front of a bus stop along Jalan Persiaran Perdana, UUM in Sintok.

The victim, who sustained injuries to her body, was pronounced dead after receiving treatment for nearly 10 hours at a hospital.