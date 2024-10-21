MOHE sets agenda to boost higher education cooperation ahead of ASEAN Chairmanship 2025

PUTRAJAYA: Ahead of Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025, the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has outlined various agendas and programmes to strengthen cooperation in higher education with foreign countries.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said among the plans is a special meeting with ASEAN higher education ministers, adding that previous discussions in ASEAN meetings have predominantly focused on general education matters through the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO).

“Many ASEAN nations have adopted Malaysia’s proposal to dedicate discussions specifically to higher education within ASEAN. Previously, as we know, the focus was solely on SEAMEO.

“Therefore, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has requested that we organise special programmes that involve higher education ministers from ASEAN countries,“ he said.

He told reporters this after delivering the keynote address at the 2024 Academia Convention organised by the Academy of Professors Malaysia here today.

Earlier in his speech, Zambry emphasised the importance of involving every higher education institution in the country to successfully implement the ASEAN chairmanship agenda comprehensively.

“As someone who has previously served as Foreign Minister, I have a broad perspective on the views that will be presented during ASEAN’s chairmanship.

“I have also informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the agenda for higher education should be prioritised, and all academia must contribute to this mission,” he said.

Laos officially handed over the ASEAN Chair to Malaysia during the closing ceremony of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits earlier this month, held alongside related summits and the ASEAN Chairmanship Handover Ceremony in Vientiane.

Malaysia’s official role as ASEAN Chair will commence on Jan 1, 2025.