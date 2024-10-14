Monsoon transition phase: Postpone activities in high risk areas - Pahang JBPM

KUANTAN: The Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has advised the public to postpone recreational activities such as hiking or going on picnics in high-risk areas like waterfalls due to the current uncertain weather conditions.

Its director Datuk Dr Wan Mohammad Zaidi Wan Isa said the transition from Southwest Monsoon to Northeast Monsoon (MTL) phase could result in prolonged heavy rainfall, posing a risk of various unforeseen disasters and endangering lives.

“If possible, please postpone your plans, as the current weather changes are difficult to predict. For those planning to go hiking, heavy rain could occur, increasing the risk of fallen trees and landslides.

“Those engaging in recreational activities in waterfall areas could be at risk of sudden water surge incidents.

“Although the Northeast Monsoon is expected to start early next month, the current weather is unpredictable,” he told a press conference after officiating the closing of a disaster management training involving various agencies at at the Gebeng Industrial Area here today.