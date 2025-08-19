Monsta’s new animation lineup excites global fans with Mechamato and BoBoiBoy

KUALA LUMPUR: The newly released trailer for upcoming animated series Mechamato, BoBoiBoy and Papa Zola The Movie has sparked widespread excitement among international fans, with social media platforms flooded with positive reactions.

Animonsta Studios Sdn Bhd (Monsta) noted the enthusiastic response from viewers in Indonesia, India, Japan, China and other countries highlights the expanding global reach of its animations.

The trailer revealed Monsta’s packed schedule starting with Mechamato Season 4 premiering on September 6 via YouTube Monsta Channel and Netflix.

This season’s 13 episodes will showcase Amato and MechaBot facing their most difficult mission yet against dangerous robots escaped from a space prison.

“Next, on Oct 18, BoBoiBoy Galaxy Baraju will premiere with six new episodes on YouTube Monsta Channel and Netflix,” Monsta said in a statement.

The series follows BoBoiBoy as he gets entangled in a conflict between two opposing factions that challenges his loyalty and determination.

“This series continues from last year’s BoBoiBoy Galaxy Gentar arc, which received strong support from fans,” Monsta added.

Animation fans can look forward to Papa Zola The Movie hitting cinemas nationwide in December through a partnership between Monsta and Astro Shaw.

Monsta outlined an extensive promotional campaign including special screenings, Papa Pipi Shorts, behind-the-scenes content, brand collaborations, official merchandise and school tours.

“To build on this momentum, Monsta is also launching #MonstaHypetrain, a campaign designed to deliver non-stop animated content from September through December,” the company announced. – Bernama