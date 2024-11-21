More counters, increased security for 2TM event starting tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The counters offering various services, including traffic summons payments and helmet exchanges, at the ‘Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM)’ programme starting tomorrow, will be improved to ensure a more comfortable experience for visitors.

The head of corporate communications of the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (Pacu) at the Prime Minister’s Office, Sapian Mamat, said additional security personnel will be deployed for crowd control and traffic management to ensure the comfort of the attendees throughout the event, which runs for three days.

“Based on past experiences, the traffic summons and helmet exchange counters were particularly popular, so the relevant authorities have taken the initiative to increase the number of counters,” he said.

“Regarding security, we are collaborating with the Home Ministry to ensure that enough officers, including police and members of the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA), are stationed at key locations for crowd control and traffic flow,” he told Bernama at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) where the event is being held.

The 2TM programme, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office through PACU in collaboration with the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), will run from tomorrow until Sunday. It will also feature the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform, set to take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Sapian said all preparations, including the setup of exhibition booths, had been completed in time for the opening tomorrow.

“We are fully prepared to welcome 200,000 visitors over the course of the three-day event, and we invite the public to join us for the programme,” he added.

He urged visitors not only to take advantage of the services offered but also to provide feedback, especially concerning public services at the counters of various government agencies, departments and ministries.

Bernama checks found that over 30 exhibitor booths had been set up as of this afternoon.

The programme will feature a variety of activities, including exhibitions from ministries, booths from entrepreneurs, and MADANI sales. Additionally, visitors will enjoy a 60 per cent discount on traffic summons payments by the Royal Malaysia Police, a career carnival and discounted entry tickets to the National Museum.

The 2TM programme aims to provide the public with a better understanding of the efforts and initiatives under the MADANI Government, as well as the reforms in public service that are being implemented for the benefit of the people. The event also seeks to raise awareness of the government’s direction and objectives, which are rooted in the welfare of the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the programme on Saturday.