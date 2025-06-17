KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has stressed the importance of ensuring more inclusive access to information for individuals with hearing disabilities, particularly on television and digital platforms.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, said the matter was among the topics discussed in a meeting with Malaysia Federation of the Deaf (MFD) advisor Mohamad Sazali Shaari, Malaysian Association of Sign Language Interpreters (MyAsli) president Wan Zuraidah Abu and her deputy Goh Soo Leng at his office today.

“Thank you Mohamad Sazali, Wan Zuraidah, and Goh Soo Leng, for the visit and insightful discussion this afternoon,” he said in the post, which was accompanied by a 90-second video of the meeting.

Fahmi also expressed hope that media can increase support by broadcasting and producing more disabled-friendly content.