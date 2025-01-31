SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police are looking for two Indonesian men believed to have sent three illegal immigrants to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang who were injured in a shooting in the waters of Tanjung Rhu, Banting on Jan 24.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said they were also looking for several other individuals believed to be in the boat during the shooting.

“We believe besides the five - one (suspect) who died and four others (injured) in hospital - there are others in the boat due to its size and based on conversations with witnesses.

“We believe that they were just leaving Malaysian waters to go over (to Indonesia) illegally,” he said at a media conference at the Selangor contingent police headquarters here today, adding that all suspects are believed to be involved in human trafficking and did not possess any valid travel documents.

The police have nearly completed their investigation and recorded the statements of 14 Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel, along with two of the four injured suspects, he said, adding that they would refer the case to the deputy public prosecutor soon.

When asked about the MMEA opening fire during the incident, Hussein also said that the MMEA had their own standard operating procedure for opening fire if their personnel were threatened.