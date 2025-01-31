PM Anwar announces RM25m in immediate aid for Sabah, Sarawak

IPOH: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced an immediate allocation of RM25 million to repair infrastructure damaged by disasters in Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that federal government aid for disaster-stricken states is not seasonal.

“If there is flooding in Perak, we provide RM1,000 per affected family. The same applies to Sabah and Sarawak, I have instructed NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) to immediately approve RM1,000 for each family affected by floods, fires, and landslides.

“It was estimated that RM20 million to RM25 million is urgently needed for major repairs, and we have approved it. This approach is not based on state or season but on responsibility, so we act accordingly,“ he said in his speech at the community feast at Masjid Al-Muttaqin, Taman Meru here.

Anwar later performed the Friday prayers at the mosque.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister directed NADMA to enhance coordination of federal and state agency efforts in response to the floods in Sabah and Sarawak.

In a Facebook post, Anwar emphasised that the priority remained the welfare of flood victims and the safety of residents in affected areas.

According to NADMA’s Facebook page, a total of 17,459 flood evacuees; 11,734 in Sarawak and 5,725 in Sabah; were being housed at 92 relief centres (PPS), as at noon today.