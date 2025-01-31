Three arrested with 61.3kg of drugs worth RM1.06m at KLIA

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested three men, including a British national, and seized 61.3 kilogrammes (kg) of suspected syabu and cannabis worth RM1.06 million in two separate operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminals 1 and 2 on Jan 22 and 24.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the first case involved two Sarawakian men, aged 25 and 18, who were caught retrieving their luggage at KLIA Terminal 2 at 5.30 pm on Jan 22.

“Police found 30 plastic packets containing syabu, weighing 30.3 kg and valued at RM967,000. This was their first trip to Peninsular Malaysia, and they were staying at a serviced apartment in Kota Warisan, Sepang, arranged by the syndicate,” he told a press conference today.

Investigations revealed that the duo was recruited through social media and was smuggling drugs to Sarawak, particularly Miri, for RM600 per kg.

One suspect worked as a lorry driver and was married, while the other was unemployed.

In the second case, a 36-year-old British man was arrested at KLIA Terminal 1 at 10.30 pm on Jan 24 with 31 kg of compressed cannabis worth RM96,000.

“The suspect, a security guard overseas, arrived from London on Jan 16 and was planning to return with the drugs,” Hussein said.

While he had no prior criminal record in Malaysia, a urine test came back positive for drugs.

All three suspects have been remanded for seven days and the case is being inve