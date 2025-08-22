Mosques to hold special prayers for Gaza after Friday prayers

PUTRAJAYA: All mosques and surau under Malaysia’s Islamic development departments will conduct special prayers for Gaza following Friday congregations today.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department have received instructions to perform solat hajat and recite Qunut Nazilah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar stated this directive demonstrates Malaysian Muslims’ solidarity with Gaza residents suffering through severe humanitarian conditions.

He emphasised that the famine crisis continues to intensify while medical facilities remain incapacitated throughout the region.

“The number of victims keeps increasing daily with children and women forming the majority of casualties,“ he added.

Mohd Na’im stressed that Malaysians cannot remain passive while innocent lives are being lost in the conflict.

“Prayer serves as the believer’s weapon but must accompany awareness and collective action,“ he explained in his official statement.

He urged congregations to unite in seeking divine protection and victory for Palestinian people facing ongoing oppression.

The minister called upon worshippers to ask Allah for safety and strength while hoping for an end to Zionist regime tyranny. – Bernama