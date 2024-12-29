IPOH: Most suspects arrested during Op Pedo on Dec 23 claimed they were unaware that possessing, keeping or distributing pornographic materials and child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) is a crime.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay dismissed the excuse as unacceptable, emphasising that authorities have repeatedly stressed the criminal nature of such acts, which are classified as violent crimes.

“The police will continue identifying individuals involved in these activities, including those possessing or promoting pornographic content.

“Operations conducted with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will also be intensified to track down others believed to be connected to CSAM-related offences,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) Criminal Investigation Department (CID) 2024 Future Leaders Programme at the Sultan Azlan Shah Dam here today.

The programme, held for the first time, brought together 30 police officers and personnel from Bukit Aman’s CID.

The programme, which ran from Dec 16 to 29 in the Titiwangsa Range, featured rigorous physical and mental challenges, including jungle survival training in collaboration with VAT 69 Commandos.

Participants trained in locations such as Blue Valley, Gunung Challi, Gunung Yong Belar, Gunung Gayong, Gunung Korbu, and the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve.

“This programme, initiated by Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, is an important platform for fostering teamwork and resilience under demanding conditions. I believe it should be expanded to other police units,” said Ayob Khan.

Earlier, on Dec 23, IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed that 13 men were arrested in a series of operations across six states for allegedly possessing CSAM.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 74, were detained in separate raids at 18 premises around 9 pm in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, and Terengganu.

Ayob Khan added that such heinous acts are likely not confined to these six states and may involve perpetrators across the country.