MOSTI pledges full cooperation in helicopter crash investigation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) has pledged full cooperation with authorities investigating the police helicopter crash near Sungai Pulai, Gelang Patah. The incident occurred during a demonstration flight for the MITSATOM 2025 multinational exercise.

A ministry statement confirmed that a detailed probe is underway to determine the cause of the crash. “MOSTI will provide full cooperation to the investigation and ensure all safety aspects are looked into completely,“ the statement read.

The AS355 helicopter was conducting a flypast as part of the exercise involving Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore. All five crew members were rescued and are currently receiving medical treatment. - BERNAMA