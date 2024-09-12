MOT considers multi-storey driving training centre to address backlog

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is studying a proposal to set up a multi-storey driving training centre to tackle the growing backlog of driving lesson applications in Kuala Lumpur, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said that the proposal requires thorough study to assess the feasibility of incorporating essential driving training elements, such as learning to drive, safe stopping, hill climbing and descending, and other necessary components within a multi-storey structure.

“The proposal, complete with designs and a multi-storey structure concept, has been submitted to us. However, we are still in the process of evaluating the suitability of the location and the potential impact on the effectiveness of this project,“ he said during Question Time.

Hasbi said this in reply to Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, who wanted to know whether the government would consider applications from driving institutes to operate in smaller areas or multi-storey buildings for training purposes.

The deputy minister further explained that the study would also examine the proposal’s compliance with safety standards and its effectiveness in producing competent drivers.

Addressing a related question on whether the government would consider providing incentives to driving institutes facing operational challenges, including increased costs, Hasbi described the idea as a positive suggestion.

“We will discuss this with the relevant authorities, particularly the Ministry of Finance, to consider such incentives,“ he added.