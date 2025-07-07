NSC launches Safe Sports Code program for athlete safety in Malaysia

THE National Sports Council (NSC) has taken a proactive step to ensure athlete safety by launching a dedicated training program under the Safe Sports Code.

The initiative aims to cultivate a secure sports environment by equipping officers with the skills to address risks and promote awareness.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Adam Adli Abd Halim, inaugurated the two-day program, which saw participation from 92 officers representing 57 national sports associations.

These officers will serve as key figures in spreading safe sports education among athletes at all levels.

The training focuses on critical areas such as identifying offences, managing complaints, reporting cases, and conducting awareness campaigns.

“Through this program, officers will gain deeper insights into safeguarding athletes and upholding ethical standards in sports,“ the NSC stated.

The initiative aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Safe Sports Framework, which stresses shared responsibility from grassroots to national levels.

The Youth and Sports Ministry also aims to build a responsive network among officers to enhance safe sports awareness and reduce harassment cases effectively. – Bernama