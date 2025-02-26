MOT continues flight ticket subsidy for Aidilfitri

SEPANG: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will continue its RM499 ceiling fare subsidy for one-way flight tickets from Peninsular Malaysia to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the initiative aims to ensure that air travel remains affordable and accessible, particularly for travellers commuting between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“This initiative will be enhanced with a subsidy for one-way flight tickets on domestic routes, connecting Peninsular Malaysia with Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, for fares exceeding RM499.

“This price excludes taxes and fees, and the new RM499 ceiling is a reduction from the previous RM599 threshold. The government will cover the difference between the original ticket price and the maximum fare,” he said at the launch of the Hari Raya Fixed Fare Flights by AirAsia, today.

Also present was AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra.

Loke said that AirAsia’s fixed-fare initiative for Aidilfitri demonstrates how collaboration between the government and the airline industry reflects a shared commitment to serving the people, especially during peak travel seasons.

“The government remains steadfast in its mission to make air travel more accessible for all Malaysians. By working closely with key industry players like AirAsia, we are enhancing connectivity, lowering travel costs, and ultimately improving the well-being of the rakyat,” he said.

Today, AirAsia announced it will provide over 16,000 seats on more than 90 late-night flights, at fixed fares, between Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, for travel from March 28 to April 5, 2025.

Fareh said these promotional fares, available for booking from today until April 5, 2025, on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, offer one-way fixed fares of RM328 between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, or Miri, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kuching or Sibu.

Meanwhile, flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, or Tawau, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu, are available at RM388 one-way.

He added that, in addition to more than 90 late-night flights at fixed fares across 10 routes between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, AirAsia is also operating 287 weekly flights at regular fares to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan, in support of the government’s festive season initiative.