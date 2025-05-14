PUTRAJAYA: The Cabinet has given the Ministry of Transport (MOT) one month to complete a report on the road accident in Teluk Intan, Perak, that claimed the lives of nine members of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) yesterday.

MADANI government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the report will be prepared by a special committee that will focus on non-criminal aspects of the incident.

“The Cabinet has decided that the report from MOT should be completed within one month and presented to the Cabinet before any decisions are made,” he said at a post-Cabinet press conference today.

Fahmi, who is also Communications Minister, added that the committee’s findings would be separate from the ongoing police investigation.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced that the MOT would set up a special task force, comprising experts and independent members, to investigate the fatal crash which occurred along Jalan Chikus-Sungai Lampam at 8.50 am yesterday.

In a related development, Fahmi said the MOT would soon issue a statement on the findings of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which recently concluded that Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.

He said the ministry is coordinating with Wisma Putra before releasing the statement.

“The Transport Minister has confirmed that a media statement will be issued in response to ICAO’s announcement, and we expect it to be released soon,” he said.

On Monday, ICAO, a United Nations aviation body, determined that Russia was responsible for the downing of MH17 over Ukrainian airspace on July 17, 2014, which resulted in the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board.

ICAO is expected to consider appropriate compensation measures in the coming weeks.