KUALA LUMPUR: The Transport Ministry (MOT) has asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to improve its application system for drone use, its minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

He added that the measure was to ensure that drone use, which is expanding, was regulated well and safely.

“At the same time, I realise the current (application) process is rather manual. They (users) need to apply and the application process can take up to a maximum of 14 days. There is feedback stating that this is not suitable and (not) practical.

“I have discussed with the CAAM just now and I am given to understand there is a step towards a digital application system that can be implemented by year end,” he said at a media conference after officiating the launch of the eCLIPSE platform today.

He said applications can be done digitally on smartphones via an app with approval being given almost immediately once the system is set up.

On the issue of 1,000 vehicles stuck at Port Klang following a cargo ship fire, Loke said that the ministry, as a mediator, was trying to help those affected and find a resolution to the issue.

“In fact, (a) meeting was held at MOT yesterday between our ministry’s official together with the ship owner, insurance companies, legal firm and all stakeholders involved. We are trying to find the solution.

“Our most (important) priority right now is to gain (a) solution from the ship owner to release the cargo, the cars, because what they (ship owners) are asking for (from) the car owner is quite a big burden. So we are trying to negotiate for a more reasonable sum to be paid by the cargo owners to release the cars,” he said.

Loke said that most of the cars are still in good condition and are currently at Port Klang, but clearance must first be obtained before it being released to avoid any future legal issues.

“MOT is willing to assist in resolving the matter, but I want to emphasise that we are playing a mediator role. Nonetheless, we are committed to helping facilitate the resolution and address the issue,” he added.