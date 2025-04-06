PUTRAJAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has called on Prasarana Malaysia Berhad to install passenger platform doors, also known as platform screen doors, at all LRT stations to improve passenger safety.

The directive comes in the wake of a tragic incident on Tuesday, where a passenger died after falling onto the tracks at an LRT station.

Loke said that Prasarana Malaysia has been directed to equip all LRT stations with platform screen doors, prioritising older stations that do not currently have this safety feature in place.

He added that the move is part of broader efforts to strengthen safety across the LRT network.

Unlike many of the newer Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations, which already have these barriers to prevent passengers from accessing the tracks, several LRT stations still lack them, he added.

“To implement this across all stations will involve a significant cost.

“We will need an additional budget, and Prasarana is currently drawing up plans and proposals. Safety, however, remains our main priority,” he said during a press conference yesterday.

Yesterday, a Taiwanese man died after falling onto the LRT tracks at the Pusat Bandar Puchong station on the Ampang/Sri Petaling Line.

The victim, believed to be in his 40s, was found dead believed to have fallen onto the LRT tracks and been fatally struck by a train.

Loke clarified that all stations are already equipped with CCTV surveillance systems.

“CCTV surveillance is in place. We also have a system where if any object falls onto the track, the entire system will be deactivated.

“Unfortunately, in this recent case, the individual fell onto the tracks just as the train was arriving and was struck. It was a tragic accident.”

He added that under normal circumstances, the train system is designed to automatically stop if it detects an obstruction or object on the tracks before the train approaches.

“This is why we want to improve things further — with platform screen doors that can help prevent such incidents from happening in the first place,” he said.

Loke also referred to a similar incident three months ago, where a visually impaired man was found dead at another LRT station, further reinforcing the urgent need to enhance safety infrastructure.

He said the government is committed to ensuring that public transportation is not only efficient but also safe for all commuters.