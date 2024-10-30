MOTAC backs plan to turn Desa Gemalai into tourist attraction area

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has given its backing should Desa Gemalai in Lubok Jambu, Mulong here, which offers ‘padi alami’ or organic paddy planting, be turned into a tourist attraction.

MOTAC deputy secretary-general (Management) Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot said the area, which is considered unique, not only offers organic paddy within a six-hectare paddy field but also showcases a camping-style holiday concept.

“This area is very unique and it’s rare for us to find paddy planted without fertilisers and pesticides. My survey today found that the yield is also satisfactory as it could produce 10 tonnes from one hectare, similar to paddy planted using fertilisers.

“MOTAC gives its backing should the area be recognised as a tourism area since it offers accommodation in traditional houses in the centre of the paddy field. However, it (the recognition) needs to undergo several processes first, including approval by the local authorities,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Desa Gemalai Padi Alami tourism product programme in Lubok Jambu, Mulong, here today. Also present were Kelantan MOTAC director Mohd Aidil Afizie Daud and Kelantan Kraftangan director Nariman Yusoff.

Elaborating, Shaharuddin said MOTAC will hold more tourism product promotions and marketing in the country, in line with efforts in Thailand, which is seen to be more aggressive in empowering its tourism sector.

“For example, Desa Gemalai has the potential to be turned into a tourism attraction so we will continuously promote and support it, and even provide grants to the entrepreneurs for arts and culture-related programmes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Desa Gemalai owner Mohd Yusri Muhammad Nor said he began planting organic paddy in August last year and, so far, it has entered its third season, with each season taking about 110 days.

He said that planting paddy without using fertilisers and pesticides could still produce quality rice, save resources, including costs, and not affect the environment.

“I now have five workers to manage the crop and each kilogramme of rice is sold at RM10. Alhamdulillah, so far the crop produced is satisfactory and I welcome MOTAC’s backing should this area be turned into a tourist destination,” he said.