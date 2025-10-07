MOTAC expresses regret over alcohol at official event, vows to tighten guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has expressed deep regret over the serving of alcohol at a recent official dinner event.

MOTAC pledged to tighten monitoring and compliance with event guidelines and ethical standards following public backlash.

The ministry stated it sincerely regrets any confusion or misunderstanding that may have caused discomfort among Malaysians.

MOTAC takes this incident as a valuable lesson and is committed to ensuring such occurrences are not repeated.

The ministry will ensure all programmes under its purview strictly adhere to established guidelines and codes of conduct.

MOTAC extended appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for his firm yet constructive criticism.

The Prime Minister earlier issued a stern warning to Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and MOTAC.

Anwar stressed that the serving of alcohol at official events must never be repeated.

He emphasised that government policy clearly prohibits alcohol at official events regardless of whether the event has “ended”.

The controversy stemmed from the Global Travel Meet dinner where photos showed the minister and guests holding glasses of wine and beer.

These viral images sparked criticism over perceived disregard for official protocol and public sensitivities.

MOTAC stated all conveniences are very much regretted and necessary measures will be taken to strengthen communication.

The ministry committed to continuous improvements in fulfilling its responsibilities to the people and nation. – Bernama