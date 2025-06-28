MOTAC intensifies haj and umrah scam awareness campaigns in Malaysia

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) is ramping up public awareness initiatives to combat haj and umrah scams, ensuring Malaysians are better informed against fraudulent operators.

MOTAC secretary-general Datuk Shaharuddin Abu Sohot emphasised the ministry’s role in educating the public, despite haj administration being under Lembaga Tabung Haji’s purview. “Our priority is to prevent scams, especially during peak travel seasons,“ he said.

Speaking at the Kelantan-level Citrawarna Siam Malaysia Festival 2025 at Wat Machimmaram, Shaharuddin noted recurring fraud cases and stressed the importance of public vigilance. “Awareness helps people identify legitimate services,“ he added.

MOTAC has revoked licences of fraudulent companies and suspended others as part of strict enforcement measures. “We will not tolerate such misconduct,“ Shaharuddin affirmed.