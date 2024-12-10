MOTAC launches investigation to identify agents spreading wrong info about MM2H program

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has launched an investigation to identify Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) agents responsible for spreading misinformation regarding the program.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, stated that this action followed complaints from applicants, which included claims that the program is not yet operational and that applications cannot be accepted.

“I want to remind some agents to cease circulating false rumors and misleading updates about the MM2H program, as this can confuse and mislead applicants. We do not want these irresponsible actions to negatively affect the MM2H program or cause further harm.

“These agents are hindering our efforts to promote MM2H internationally. Let this be a clear warning that any agents deliberately spreading false information, misleading the public, or profiting from these actions will face serious consequences,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

He added that strict action will be taken by the ministry, which include blacklisting these agents, their directors, and shareholders once the involved agents are identified.

In the meantime, Tiong clarified that the MM2H program has been relaunched and is open to eligible applicants, while the online application system is still undergoing testing to ensure its smooth operation.

He stated that opening the system prematurely, without fully ensuring its reliability, could lead to failures that would undermine the government’s systems and erode applicants’ confidence. As such, he sought applicants’ patience while the system is being perfected.

“In the meantime, applications are being accepted through other channels. We strongly encourage all potential applicants to seek information directly from official sources and avoid being misled by unofficial reports,” he reminded them.

For more details and the latest updates, applicants can visit MOTAC’s official website, contact the Helpdesk OSC MM2H (03-8891 7434; 03-8891 7439; 03-8891 7427), or email mm2h@motac.gov.my for the most accurate information.