Petronas confirms Brazil commitment amid stake sale reports

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) has reiterated its commitment to Brazil, calling it a crucial market where it holds a strong position in the energy sector.

The national oil company clarified it operates in three producing fields and four deepwater exploration blocks in Brazil’s upstream segment.

“In addition to upstream operations, we operate a Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) unit through MISC Bhd, while AET supports offshore production with a fleet of 13 dynamic positioning shuttle tankers,” Petronas said.

Recent reports suggested Petronas is exploring the sale of its 50% stake in the Tartaruga Verde oil field for around US$1 billion.

The company responded by stating it routinely evaluates investments to enhance resilience and long-term growth.

“Such reviews ensure continued alignment with our growth strategy, as our focus remains on maintaining a robust and sustainable portfolio,” it added.

Petronas acquired its stake in Tartaruga Verde in 2019 through a deal with Petrobras, which retains the remaining 50%. – Bernama