US envoy arrives in Russia as sanctions deadline looms over Ukraine

MOSCOW: US envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on Wednesday, state media reported.

He will meet Russian leadership as President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose fresh sanctions over Russia’s Ukraine offensive approaches.

Trump has given Russia until Friday to halt its military campaign or face new penalties.

Ukrainian officials reported at least two people killed and 10 wounded overnight in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia.

The White House has not specified actions but Trump previously threatened “secondary tariffs” on Russia’s trade partners like China and India.

The move aims to stifle Russian exports but risks significant international disruption.

Trump said he would await Moscow talks before deciding on economic retaliation.

“We’re going to see what happens,“ he told reporters.

Witkoff was met by Russian presidential representative Kirill Dmitriev upon arrival, TASS reported.

An American source did not confirm if meetings will include Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin earlier said it did not “exclude” a Putin meeting.

Russia continues its offensive despite US pressure.

Three Istanbul peace talks have failed to progress toward a ceasefire.

Moscow demands Ukraine cede more territory and renounce Western support.

Kyiv seeks an immediate ceasefire, with Zelensky urging allies to push for “regime change” in Moscow.

Trump has grown frustrated with Putin over Russia’s relentless attacks.

Russia fired a record number of long-range drones at Ukraine in July.

Its troops have advanced into unannexed Ukrainian territory.

When asked Witkoff’s message to Moscow, Trump said: “Get a deal where people stop getting killed.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the talks “important, substantial and helpful.”

Putin insists his demands for ending the war remain unchanged.

Russia wants Ukraine to cede control of four annexed regions.

Putin also demands Ukraine abandon NATO ambitions.

The visit follows Trump’s deployment of two nuclear submarines after an online dispute with Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump did not clarify if the submarines are nuclear-armed or their locations.

Russia urged “caution” over nuclear rhetoric.

Peskov stressed Russia’s commitment to nuclear non-proliferation. - AFP