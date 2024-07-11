MOTAC plans to form task force to address issues in tourism sector

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) plans to set up a task force to address issues related to tourism businesses and transportation, including foreign-operated travel agencies.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, said the task force, to be chaired by him, would also tackle the issue of locals renting business licences to foreigners.

He said the task force would work with local authorities (PBT), the Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Marine Department (JLM) and other relevant agencies.

“The issue of Chinese nationals opening businesses in Semporna is linked to visa abuse. The Semporna Member of Parliament (Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal) has raised this issue with me several times, and MOTAC has informed this matter to the Semporna District Immigration Office for immediate action.

“MOTAC also called for decisive action to be taken during the Semporna District Tourist Safety Action Committee Meeting,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2025 at the policy stage for MOTAC in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Earlier reports indicated that 61 foreigners from China and the Philippines were arrested in a raid by the JIM, where they were found working illegally at resorts and islands in Semporna.

Meanwhile, Tiong said his ministry was in talks with the Public Service Department (JPA) to enhance staffing and separate the licensing and enforcement functions at both the headquarters and state levels.

“As a temporary measure, contract officers will be appointed to handle enforcement matters. This effort is expected to enhance enforcement and protect the interests of local businesses,” he said.

Commenting on the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 Campaign, he said MOTAC has established nine working committees involving various ministries, departments and industry players to strengthen strategic cooperation among them.

“The establishment of the committees takes into account six clusters, which are land transport, air transport, tourism associations, special interest tourism, accommodation and culture,” he explained.

Tiong added that MOTAC has also implemented the Malaysia Tourism Quality Assurance (MyTQA) initiative to recognise quality tourism products and improve tourists’ confidence and experience.

“In conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year 2026, MOTAC will also offer a Malaysia-Friendly course to train the tourism sector’s workforce, especially frontliners, so that they have high hospitality skills and are tourist-friendly,” he said.

In the meantime, Tiong said a total of 9,657 tour guides have been trained and licensed by MOTAC through career courses such as the Urban Tour Guide Basic Course, Sabah and Sarawak Regional Specific Tourist Guide Course and Local Community Host Course (HKS).