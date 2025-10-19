Mother and daughter died from neck injuries caused by sharp weapon

BUTTERWORTH: A pathologist confirmed that both Sariya Che Hin, 51, and her daughter Nur Afrina Alisha Abdul Rahim, 11, died from neck injuries caused by a sharp weapon believed to be a meat cleaver.

Penang Hospital consulting pathologist Datuk Dr Zahari Noor said autopsies on both victims confirmed their deaths resulted from severe injuries to the back of the neck.

He told reporters that checks also found injury patterns on both victims were similar and likely occurred at the same time during the attack.

Dr Zahari explained that detailed findings based on the injury pattern indicated the weapon was not a knife but more consistent with a meat cleaver.

He did not reject the possibility that the mother was the first victim of the attack.

Besides neck injuries, the autopsies revealed other wounds on the victims’ bodies indicating they tried to defend themselves.

It is believed a struggle with the suspect took place during the attack.

Both victims were found dead by the victim’s husband, 57, when he returned to their home in Kampung Sekolah Juru at about 7.30 pm yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The husband has been remanded for seven days until Oct 25 to facilitate investigations.

Autopsies on both mother and daughter were completed at 4.30 pm today.

Their bodies were claimed by next of kin for burial at Masjid Jeneri Muslim Cemetery in Jeneri, Sik, Kedah. – Bernama